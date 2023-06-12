PERSONAL DATA OF ALL INDIANS GETTING COVID JABS LEAKED ONLINE CLAIMS TMC SPOKESMAN SAKET GOKHALE

Hyderabad In an alarming development personal details of “all Indians including top politicians and journalists having received COVID19 jabs have been leaked and are freely available online National Spokesman of the Trinamool Congress Saket Gokhale alleged on Monday In a series of tweets Gokhale claimed that there has been a “major data breach of Modi Govt where personal details of all vaccinated Indians including their mobile numbers Aadhaar numbers Passport numbers Voter ID Details of family members etc have been leaked and are freely available Leave alone commoners the TMC spokesman claimed that several VIPs were among the victims whose personal data were leaked online These include Rajya Sabha MP and TMC Leader Derek O Brien former Union Minister P Chidambaram Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Haribansh Narayan Singh Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Sanjay Raut Also read India offers vaccination portal CoWin to other countries says CoWIN ChairmanBesides data of journalists including Rajdeep Sardesai of India Today Barkha Dutt of Mojo Story Dhanya Rajendran of The NewsMinute Rahul Shivshankar of Times Now were also leaked Gokhale said “The personal details of literally every Indian who got a Covid19 vaccination are freely available on this leaked database th TMC spokesman said Gokhale questiond how personal details including passport no Aadhaar no etc get leaked “when Modi Govt claims it follows strong data security “Why is the Modi Govt including Home Ministry not aware of this leak and why haven t Indians been informed about a data breach he asked “Who has the Modi Govt given access to sensitive personal data of Indians incl Aadhaar and Passport nos which enabled this leak he questioned further Gokhale termed it was a “matter of serious national concern “And predictably the Minister incharge of this is Ashwini Vaishnaw who heads the Electronics Communications and IT portfolios in addition to Railways How long will incompetence of Ashwini Vaishnaw be ignored by PM Modi he said