Hyderabad : A small accident can upset the whole family financially and emotionally. Hence, we should make arrangements to provide adequate financial protection for ourselves as well as our family to overcome any eventuality. For this, a personal accident insurance policy can be considered.

After Corona, many people are preferring to travel in their own vehicles. The number of vehicles on the roads has increased. We are also observing an increase in road accidents. In this context, it is very important to protect ourselves financially from unexpected mishaps and to provide security to the family. A personal accident insurance policy provides financial protection in case of any such calamity.

While travelling in vehicles, any accident may happen unexpectedly. It may lead to fatalities. Sometimes they suffer from a complete disability or partial disability occurs. Personal accident insurance takes care of the financial aspects of the loss during such perils. Especially if something happens to the policyholder due to an accident, it ensures that the family does not face any financial implications.

Those in the 18-65 years age group are eligible to buy this policy. A person may lose income for years after an accident. A lump sum amount comes from a personal accident insurance policy to meet medical expenses, loans, EMIs, and other needs. There is flexibility to use it for various needs. Recently, insurance companies have also included adventure trips under these policies.

In case of the accidental death of the policyholder, the nominee or legal heirs will get the sum assured under accidental death coverage. In case the person becomes disabled to such an extent that he/she cannot recover through any treatment, some insurance companies offer double the sum assured.

If the policyholder is left with any part of the body or loss of sight or hearing due to the accident, the cost of treatment will be provided as per the terms of the policy. Depending on the individual's status, it is possible to get 25-90 per cent of the sum assured.

Sometimes doctors prescribe rest for people who have been injured in an accident even if the injuries are not serious. In this case, the person may lose income. Also, money will be needed for expenses incurred at that time. To cover them, the insurance company provides a certain amount on a daily or weekly basis as per the terms of the policy.