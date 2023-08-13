PASSENGER TAKES CAB DRIVER FOR A RIDE FLEES WITH HIS CAR IN PATANCHERU OF HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: A passenger took a cab driver for a ride and sped away with his car. He claimed himself as a crime branch policeman and hired a cab from Patancheru of Hyderabad. The miscreant asked the cab driver to stop the car at a hotel in the middle of the road and told him to buy biryani and sped away with the car. The incident took place in Patancheru of Sangareddy district.

According to the police, Naresh from Gangapur village of Sangareddy district keeps his car in Zaheerabad centre and runs it on rent. On Sunday morning, an unknown person called him up for a cab stating that he has some work at the Sangareddy Women's Police Station. He hired the cab and asked the driver to stop the car in front of the Sangareddy Women's Police Station and went inside. He introduced himself as a crime branch policeman from Maharashtra. He also went to the SP office and spoke on the phone there. This made the cab driver believe that he must be a policeman.

Later, he told the cab driver to drop him in Hyderabad. Naresh asked to pay an additional Rs 3,000 to go from Sangareddy to Hyderabad and said that he would give it. On his way to Hyderabad, he asked the cab driver to stop the car at the Palace Hotel in the Rudraram suburb of Patancheru mandal and sent the driver to fetch biryani.

After bringing it, he gave Rs 1,000 to bring three biryanis again. He drove away from there with the car before bringing the biryani. With this, the cab driver shared the information in their association's WhatsApp group to let them know about the theft. Fellow cab drivers said they saw a car in Secunderabad with three people in it. After lodging a complaint at the Patan Cheru Police Station, the police registered a case and are investigating. It was found that the name of the accused is Abhinash Prakash Shinde as per Aadhaar card details submitted for the hotel room where the accused stayed in Zaheerabad.