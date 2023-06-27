OWAISI SLAMS MODI ON TRIPLE TALAQ ASKS WHY GETTING INSPIRATION FROM PAKISTAN

Hyderabad: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on Triple Talaq, Uniform Civil Code and Pasmanda Muslims in Madhya Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked why the PM is getting inspiration from Pakistan. Referring to PM Modi talking about Uniform Civil Code, Owaisi asked whether the country's pluralism and diversity would be "snatched away" in the name of UCC.

Triple talaq was abolished in Egypt 80-90 years ago. If it is necessary, then why has it been abolished in Pakistan, Qatar and other Muslim-dominated nations, the prime minister asked in a meeting in Bhopal today. Reacting to his remarks, Owaisi said though the NDA Government made a law against triple talaq, it did not make any difference at the ground level.

"Citing Pakistan, Modi ji has said that there is a ban on triple talaq. Why is Modi ji getting his inspiration from Pakistani law? He even made a law against triple talaq here, but it did not make any difference at the ground level. Rather, the exploitation of women has increased further. We have always been demanding that social reform will not happen through laws. If a law has to be made, then it should be made against those men who flee from their marriages," he tweeted.

On the one hand the PM is shedding crocodile tears for Pasmanda Muslims, and on the other hand his pawns are attacking their mosques, taking away their livelihoods, bulldozing their homes and lynching them, Owaisi charged in the tweet. Opposing reservations for backward Muslims, the NDA Government has stopped scholarships for poor Muslims, he alleged.

"If Pasmanda Muslims are being exploited, what is Modi doing about it? Before seeking votes from Pasmanda Muslims, BJP workers should go door-to-door and apologise that their spokespersons and MLAs tried to insult our Dear Prophet," he asked in the tweet. 'Pasmanda' is a term for backward classes among Muslims. (PTI)