Hyderabad: "BJP's aim is to dethrone the KCR family in the state," asserted Union Minister and Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy while speaking at an event. After assuming charge as state BJP president, Reddy was addressing a meeting organised at the party office in Hyderabad's Nampally area. "KCR's days are numbered. His family will be confined to a farmhouse. The Pragati Bhavan was constructed to resemble Nizam's palace. The Telangana government has not earmarked lands or funds for the construction of houses for the poor. So, our party's aim is to dethrone the KCR family," he said.

"KCR, Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi will not be able to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from coming to power in 2024. Whereas in the opposition camp, it is not clear, who will be their Prime Ministerial candidate. Suppose if the opposition alliance comes to power, their Prime Minister will change every three months," said the Telangana BJP president.

Former Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay was also present on the occasion. Bandi Sanjay said that some members of the party had complained against him. "I went to jail twice after being elected as the state president of BJP, which made it amply clear that I fulfilled duty as the party president," he added.

Before assuming charge at the party's Nampally office, Kishan Reddy paid obeisance to Goddess at Bhagyalakshmi temple located at the Charminar in Hyderabad. Besides, he paid floral tributes to the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule statue at Amberpet. Reddy also visited the Kanakadurga temple at Bashir Bagh. He also garlanded Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar's statue at Tank Bund. Reddy also visited Gun Park opposite the Legislative Assembly and paid homage at the Martyrs' Memorial.