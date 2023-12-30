Hyderabad: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an organisation backed by the government that allows restaurants to sell food to consumers through app, is now available in Hyderabad.

A plate of authentic Hyderabadi Biryani that costs Rs 250 at any popular restaurant in the city can be ordered online through ONDC at Rs 300. The price includes GST, conveyance, internet handling, packing, and delivery charges. If the distance from the outlet to the destination for delivery increases, one will have to pay an additional transport cost of Rs 30 or more.

Contrary to the system where private cabs charge double during 'peak' and surge hours', no such additional money is asked while placing orders through ONDC. Led by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the main objective is to provide food, electronic goods and cab services to consumers at specified prices.

The ONDC, an open-source network was created by DPIIT in 2021 to help consumer-facing enterprises to make use of technology and solutions. It was first made available in Bengaluru.

In order to order food on ONDC, one has to use partner apps including Paytm. After clicking the 'search' option on Paytm app, one will find ONDC store. On clicking the store, one will see the list of restaurants and dishes. After selecting the restaurant and dishes, one has to add the address and make payment.