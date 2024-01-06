ONE DAY HUMANS WILL LIVE UPTO 200 300 YEARS ISRO CHAIRMAN SOMANATH

Hyderabad: Research in the fields of education, medicine and pharma makes it possible to treat organs and dying cells leading to which, the human lifespan can be increased upto 200 or 300 years , said ISRO chairman Dr S Somanath. He said that the average life expectancy of a person at the time of Independence was 35 years and now it has increased to 70 years.

Dr Somanath was conferred the honorary doctorate at the 12th convocation of JNTU Hyderabad on Friday. While delivering the convocation address, Dr. Somanath, explained how research activities are being undertaken by ISRO at lower costs to reveal the secrets of space.

''This year we are sending PSLV and GSLV into planetary orbits. Through these, there are chances of knowing exactly when and where storms and heavy rains will come. We will complete Mission Gaganayaan to send humans to space within this year. The experiment on Suryagraha will start at 4 pm on Saturday,” he said

''Students should not live like frogs in a well, focusing on restricted smaller domains. Instead, they should expand their vision and realise how artificial intelligence is affecting studies and research'', Somanath advised. He said that if the students who are interested in robotic technology create cutting-edge robots, they will be used in future experiments on Mars and Venus on behalf of ISRO.

Urging students not be afraid of failure, Somanath said that one should go ahead overcoming the weaknesses. "I also failed in one or two exams when I was a student. If a person fails in any subject then he/she has to face a lot of pressure from parents and friends. You may think it's the end of everything but failure should never come up as an hindrance. I also failed in one or two exams," said Dr. Somanath adding that personal and professional failures are stepping stones to success.

"Later in life, failure are forgotten. Students should use failure as a stepping stone. I too have made mistakes while making rockets and satellites. The best thing is to accept the mistakes honestly and think about what needs to be done to achieve success," he said.

Dr Somanath said that a certificate course 'Yuvika' has been introduced for students to generate their interest in space science. The details of the course are available on ISRO's official website, he added.