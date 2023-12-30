Hyderabad: ‘Numaish’ is all set to make a comeback at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. The exhibition is slated to open on January 1, 2024, and conclude on February 15. Products from across the country will be displayed in the expo. Minister for IT and Industries Duddhila Sridhar Babu stated that elaborate arrangements have been made for the Numaish-2024. He said that the All India Industrial Exhibition to be held at Nampally Exhibition Grounds from January 1 will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. On the occasion, Duddilla Sridhar Babu inspected the arrangements.

Minister Sridhar Babu said that the expo, which has been going on since pre-independence, has a lot of history. Lakhs of people will visit the expo. Hence, all the arrangements have been completed so that the visitors, who visit the exhibition, do not face any difficulties. Sridhar Babu mentioned that this time 2,400 exhibitors are coming from across the country.