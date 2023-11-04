NORTH INDIAN VOTERS TO PLAY CRUCIAL ROLE IN UPCOMING TELANGANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Hyderabad: With an estimated six lakh population settled in north Hyderabad area in Telangana capital, north Indians are likely to key role in the upcoming state assembly elections with candidates of the political parties lining up to woo the voters. Hyderabad is a city that symbolizes unity in diversity. Many people from different cultures and traditions have come and settled here years ago.

Areas like Gujarati Galli, Sindhi Colony, Punjabi Bagh, and Parshigutta have been inhabited by a large number of people from Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Bengal etc. Their votes are said to be crucial in the upcoming Telangana assembly elections. As their majority is high in some constituencies, the leaders of the respective political parties have intensified their efforts to woo the voters to vote for their candidates in the fray in the elections.

According to sources, the Greater Hyderabad area alone has more than 6 lakh voters hailing from North India. Most of them are located in Kachiguda, Kothi, Secunderabad, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Abids, and Begambazar area of the city. There are 35,000 North Indian voters in the Sanatnagar constituency alone as per sources.

Every time an election is held here, the voter turnout in the constituency is between 50 and 60 percent with the winning margin usually being 25 percent accounting for 30,000 votes. This signifies the importance of the north Indian voters in the elections. Considerate of this, candidates have intensified their campaign to woo the North Indian voters here.

Likewise, there are more than 2.7 lakh voters in Goshamahal constituency with more than one lakh of them being North Indians. The winning margin of the candidates on the seat has usually been 13 percent or 18 thousand votes which raises the importance of the voters. There are more than 25,000 North Indian voters in Kachiguda, Nallakunta, Amberpet, Bagh Amberpet, and other areas of the Amberpet constituency.

The number of voters in Serilingampally has reached 7 lakh. In the elections, polling is recorded between 45 to 50 percent. In the last election, the winning candidate had won here with 16 percent (44,295) votes. As a result, 40,000 North Indian voters became crucial on the seat. According to officials, Quthbullapur constituency has 6.7 lakh voters with the voter turnout usually being up to 55 percent.