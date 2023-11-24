NO ISSUES CONFUSE LITTLE KNOWN CANDIDATES ENTER TELANGANA ASSEMBLY ELECTION FRAY TO PUZZLE VOTERS

Hyderabad: With Telangana assembly elections days away, little known candidates having similar names of those of the major parties are entering the fray in a bid to confuse voters and increase their winning prospects, sources said. The final list of candidates for the Legislative Assembly elections to be held on Nov 30, has been finalized with 2290 candidates in fray on the 119 constituencies across the state.

The candidates include recognized national and state political parties as well as registered parties and independents. The names of candidates contesting in many constituencies are almost matching with more than one candidate with almost the same name contesting in the respective constituencies. Opponents naturally use this move to confuse voters, sources said.

Reliable sources said that the such tactic to field candidates, whose names match with the leaders of major political parties, is being predominantly adopted by the parties part of the Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party. For instance, while BSP state president R.S. Praveen Kumar is contesting from Sirpur, Dongri Praveen Kumar has entered the fray and is contesting on the seat from the All India Forward block party.

Likewise, Minister of State for Endowments, Law and Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, Allolla Indrakaran Reddy is the BRS candidate for Nirmal seat. Meanwhile, Manthena Indrakaran Reddy is contesting from the Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party in Bodh, and former minister Podduturi Sudarshan Reddy is the candidate of Congress. Sources said that the tactic has been adopted by the respective parties to confuse the voters.

In Kamareddy, Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting on behalf of BRS. In the fray on the seat is another Chandrasekhar- Chandrasekhar, a resident of Chalika, Kukatpally in Medchel District who is contesting as an independent candidate. While Minister Gangula Kamalakar is contesting on behalf of BRS in Karimnagar, Gurram Kamalakar is contesting as an independent candidate.

In more such instances where candidates with similar names are in the fray in the Telangana elections, Purumalla Srinivas is contesting from Congress and Nallala Srinivas from BSP, Bandi Srinivas is contesting from India Janashakti Party and Penchala Srinivas is contesting as an Independent. In Sirisilla, Reddymalla Srinivas is a candidate of the Republican Party of India, Lagishetti Srinivas is from the Students' Political Party and Tatipamula Srinivas is an independent candidate.

While Padma Devender Reddy is contesting from BRS in Medak, Lamsagalla Padma is contesting as an independent candidate. Likewise, while Mainampally Rohit is contesting from Congress, Vanaparthi Rohit is contesting from the Bharat Chaitanya Yuvajana Party. While Chanti Kranti Kiran is the candidate for BRS in Andol, N. Kranti Kumar, P. Kranti Kumar are contesting as an independent candidates.

While Sunita Lakshmareddy is contesting as a BRS candidate in Narsapur, Chekurthi Lakshmareddy, Pillutla Lakshmi, and Bidimatta Lakshmi are contesting as independent candidates. In Zaheerabad, A. Chandrasekhar is the Congress candidate while B. Chandrakant is an independent candidate. Marri Rajasekhar Reddy is contesting from Malkajgiri from BRS, while as Rajasekhar Reddy Veerayagari is contesting independently.

In Uppal, Bandari Lakshmareddy is the BRS candidate, while Lakshmareddy Manne is contesting from the Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party. He is a native of Peddagudem of Yadadri district. In LB Nagar, Devi Reddy Sudhir Reddy is contesting from BRS while Devi Reddy Sudhir Reddy is contesting as an independent candidate. Sudhir Reddy Depa is another independent candidate.

In Maheshwaram, Sabitha Indra Reddy of Patolla is contesting from BRS even as Sabitha Maddi is contesting as an independent candidate. While Ande Sriramulu Yadav is contesting from the BJP, T. Sriramulu Yadav is contesting from the Bharatiya Krantisangh Party. While Manchireddy Kishan Reddy is contesting from BRS in Ibrahimpatnam, K. Kishan Reddy is contesting as a candidate of the Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party.

Tokala Srinivas Reddy is contesting from BJP in Rajendra Nagar, and Kolukuri Srinivas Reddy is contesting as an independent candidate. In Parigi K. Mahesh Reddy is the BRS candidate while Mahesh Reddy Bareddy is contesting from the Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party. He belongs to Nidamanur of Nalgonda district.

In Vikarabad, Dr. Anand Metuku is the BRS candidate, while B. Anand Kumar is contesting from the Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party. He is a native of Shamshabad of Rangareddy District. While pilot Rohit Reddy is contesting as a BRS candidate in Tandur, B. Manohar Reddy is contesting from Congress, and D. Manohar Reddy is contesting from the Jana Sankharavam Party.

In Kodangal, Patnam Narendra Reddy the BRS candidate, and Pyata Narender Reddy is contesting as an independent. While S. Rajender Reddy is contesting from BRS in Narayanapet, Kondapur Rajender Reddy is an independent candidate. Likewise, in Mahbubnagar, Yennam Srinivas Reddy is contesting from Congress and C. Srinivas Reddy is contesting from Jana Sankharavam Party. Minister Srinivas Goud is a BRS candidate while M. Srinivas is an independent candidate.

Ala Venkateswar Reddy is contesting from BRS in Devarakadra, M. Venkateswar Reddy is an independent candidate. Gavinolla Madhusudan Reddy is contesting from Congress and Banda Madhusudan Reddy of Jana Sankharavam is also in the fray. While Sarita is contesting from the Congress in Gadwal, G. Sarita Navarang is contesting from the Congress party and another woman also named Sarita is contesting as an independent candidate.

There are two independent candidates with the name of K. Srinivas in Acchampeta, Guvwala Balaraju is the candidate of BRS. Balaraju Guddati is contesting from the Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party. While Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy of BRS is contesting from Kolhapur, Kesari Harshavardhan Reddy from Munugodu of Nalgonda district, and A. Harshavardhan Rao from Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad are contesting as independent candidates on the same seat.

In Miryalaguda, Battula Lakshmareddy is the Congress candidate and Bareddy Lakshmareddy is contesting as an Independent. Likewise, in Huzur Nagar, Sanampudi Saidireddy is contesting from BRS, and Timmareddy Saidireddy is contesting from the Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party. In Nalgonda, Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy is contesting from Congress, and Maram Venkat Reddy as independent candidates. While Kancharla Bhupal Reddy is contesting from BRS, Kancharla Anand Reddy is contesting from the Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party.