Hyderabad: At least nine workers were injured after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the intersection of Sagar Ring Road in the early hours of Wednesday. Reports indicate that the collapse transpired while workers were in the midst of laying a slab for the construction of a ramp for the flyover.

At approximately 3:10 am, when concrete was being poured between two pillars of the flyover to construct the ramp, the sudden collapse took place, resulting in multiple injuries. Promptly informed about the incident, the police swiftly arrived at the scene and promptly transferred all the injured individuals to the hospital. Regrettably, one of the victims sustained severe injuries. Authorities have revealed that all the affected workers hailed from Bihar.

Also read: Bihar bridge collapse: Body of the missing security guard found after 10 days

Upon learning of the distressing event, LB Nagar MLA Sudhir Reddy, along with officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) project, arrived at the site to assess the situation. The immediate focus was on removing the debris that had accumulated as a result of the collapse. Simultaneously, the police initiated an investigation into the incident, aiming to ascertain the causes behind this tragic occurrence.

Sadly, this was not the only construction-related accident to be reported recently. In Ernakulam district's Angamaly, two laborers lost their lives, while another sustained injury when a slab of an under-construction building they were working on collapsed. The incident unfolded at around 8:30 am while construction activities were underway on the two-story structure. The collapse tragically resulted in serious injuries to Alihasan, a native of West Bengal, and Johnny Anthony, a resident of Kerala. Regrettably, Alihasan passed away en route to the hospital, and Johnny succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.