NINE DAY BATHUKAMMA FESTIVAL BEGINS TODAY CM KCR GOVERNOR EXTEND GREETINGS TO WOMEN

Hyderabad: Chief Minister KCR extended 'Bathukamma' festival greetings to women and girls of Telangana. Bathukamma, a festival where flowers are worshiped as a Goddess, has become a symbol of Telangana's self-respect and unique cultural existence. He said that the Bathukamma festival is being celebrated as a state festival. The State government has great respect for the cultural traditions of Telangana. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended warm greetings to women on the occasion of the 'Bathukamma' festival. Bathukamma is a special festival associated with nature. It is a lifetime celebration for Telangana women, she said.

Bathukamma is a floral festival celebrated by the women of Telangana. The festival will be celebrated for nine days starting on 'Pitru Amavasyai on October 14 and celebrated for nine days. It starts on the day of Mahalaya Amavasya and the nine-day festivities will culminate with 'Saddula Bathukamma' or 'Pedda Bathukamma.'

In Telugu, ‘Bathukamma' means ‘Mother Goddess come Alive’. Bathukamma is a beautiful flower stack, arranged with different unique seasonal flowers most of them with medicinal values, in seven concentric layers in the shape of temple gopuram. It is usually brothers, who bring flowers to their mother and sisters to arrange 'Bathukamma'.

Historically, 'Bathukamma' means 'the festival of life'. It also marks the celebration of feminity in the Deccan region, during which women of Telangana dress up in traditional saris, combining them with jewellery and other accessories. Teenage girls wear half-sarees combining it with jewellery to bring out the traditional grace of the attire.

The 'Bathukamma' festival is very special for Telangana people. Irrespective of whether it is a village or city, this festival is celebrated with great splendour across the state for nine days. The first day of the festival begins with the 'Engili Puvvula Bathukamma'. The last day ends with the 'Saddula Bathukamma'. "Women worship Gods and Goddesses by offering flowers. But, Bathukamma is a unique tradition of worshiping flowers. The specialty of this festival is to make beautiful 'Bathukammas' with flowers like Tangedu, Gunugu, Katla and Gummadi.