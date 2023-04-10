NETIZENS REACT TO TWITTER LABELLING BBC AS GOVERNMENT FUNDED MEDIA

Hyderabad: The British Broadcasting Corporation has been labelled as "Government Funded Media" on its official Twitter handle. This has sparked a row as BBC, too, was quick enough to protest against the categorisation. Giving explanation over this, Twitter said that its label is applied to accounts that receive funds from the government or work as government institutions.

Netizens have different reactions to Twitter tagging the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) as "Government Funded Media". Taking to Twitter handle, BBC tweeted, "BBC objects to 'government funded media' label on one of its main Twitter accounts" This tweet came with an attachment that explains the functioning of BBC and how it is funded by the British public through the licence fee.

Edward Ross, a twitter user replied to BBC's tweet saying, "I agree with BBC that it is not government organisation for completely different and unrelated reason. For no less than 40 years I have been watching BBC regularly.

The tweet further read, "BBC is a mouth piece for British Labour and a torn in Conservatives eyes. It nearly never promotes government agenda unless the agenda tilts left." Another user, The Fall Of Rome tweeted, Call it a licence fee, call it a tax, still sounds government funded to me: “TV licence evasion itself is not an imprisonable offence. However, non-payment of a fine, following a criminal conviction, could lead to a risk of imprisonment - "a last resort" after other methods of enforcement have failed.” Asking BBC about its funding, another user Monroe Mann, PhD, Attorney, MBA tweeted, "Do you receive some funding from the British government? If so, what is to object?"