Hyderabad: The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), which has raised questions over the design, construction and operation of the Medigadda barrage in Telangana, has responded to the allegations by the state government that the NDSA's observations were “unsubstantiated”. The NDSA said that it will take into account the facts about the reasons for the collapse of the piers in the Medigadda barrage constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram lifting scheme by the Telangana government.

The NDSA, which inspected the barrage released a report in early November concluding that there were defects in project planning, design, quality control, and operation of the barrage, whose Block no. 7 has developed cracks. In a letter shot to the Special Chief Secretary of Telangana Irrigation Department, National Dam Safety Authority Chairman Sanjay Kumar Sibal has said that the NDSA stands by the issues raised in the report.

Sibal said that following instructions by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the expert committee that examined the sagging bridge and damaged piers in the seventh block of the Medigadda barrage has noted “several defects including planning and design”. ''Telangana has not responded to the points we have mentioned regarding the collapse of the Medigadda barrage piers.

We have suggested that a thorough examination of the causes of failure should be undertaken. We have mentioned planning, design, quality control, operation, and maintenance errors. The piers in the seventh block moved at the top are cracked and damaged on the sides. This happened due to the rapid movement of the barrage.

Let's do a thorough investigation to find out the technical reasons for the failure. This solves the problem. We did not make any baseless accusations unless we considered the facts. Important information requested is still not given. The reasons should be clear before undertaking restoration work on piers. The barrage was designed as a floating structure. But the construction was not done according to this. At the top, the cut-off wall at the bottom is carried up to the stone under the secant piles.

This caused a change in pressure on the barrage. There is no quality control data for secant piles. This is an error in operation and maintenance. During the DPR review of the project, the design was not appraised by the Central Water Corporation,'' the NDSA said in the letter. It said that the certificate given by the Central Design Organization (CDO) of the state has been taken into consideration.