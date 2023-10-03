NDA A SINKING SHIP WERE WE BITTEN BY A MAD DOG KTR HITS BACK AT PM MODI ON KCR REMARKS

Hyderabad: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that he nipped in the bud Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's desire to be a part of NDA, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the ruling coalition at the Centre is like a sinking ship and his party never wanted to join it.

Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao, the son of KCR, said the PM on one hand says the BRS has funded the Congress in Karnataka during the Assembly polls in May and also says he has not allowed BRS into NDA. He took a dig at Modi, saying he would become a "great script writer and storyteller" and went on to say he may also win an Oscar Award.

"Were we bitten by a mad dog? Why would we want to join NDA when parties are leaving it. It is a sinking ship. The Shiv Sena has left you. Janata Dal (U) has left you. Telugu Desam has left you. Shiromani Akali Dal has left you. Who is there with you now except CBI, IT and the ED," Rama Rao said. Speaking at a rally in Nizamabad, Modi on Tuesday said he had rejected a request of Chandrasekhar Rao to join the NDA, after the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, citing his "deeds".

"KCR is a fighter, not a cheater. He would never work with leaders like you and parties like yours," he further said. Rama Rao attacked Modi, saying that the PM believes that he is so clean and the rest of the world is corrupt and sought to know what happened to the cases that were filed against some of the leaders who later joined the BJP.

"I wanted to remind the Prime Minister what happened to the case that was filed against Himanta Biswa (Assam Chief Minister). Once he joined your party. The case is gone," he said. Modi also said Rao sought the PM's blessing to pass on the mantle to his son Rama Rao and that he refused as it would be decided by the people's mandate. "He (Modi) also said how the Chief Minister went and sought his permission to make me (Rama Rao) the chief minister. I wanted to remind the Prime Minister if our party has to take a decision...we take a decision. Why should we take a no-objection certificate from you," Rama Rao said.