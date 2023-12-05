Hyderabad: After Mumbai, Hyderabad has recorded the second-highest number of financial crimes, the latest report from NCRB said. In 2022, 6,960 cases were reported in Mumbai, while Hyderabad accounted for 6,015 cases amid allegations of cops' inaction. In many cases, the police are slow in filing chargesheets, said sources. In the case of only 38.2 per cent out of the 6,015 cases, chargesheets were filed.

The NCRB data-2022 revealed that 90 per cent of financial crimes were of forgery and betrayal. It said no evidence was found in the case of 2,956 of the registered cases. Compromise in financial crimes is mostly happening in Hyderabad. Last year, compromises were reached in 1,328 cases.

The city is ranked third in the cybercrime index. According to data, Bangalore (9,940), Mumbai (4,724), and Hyderabad (4,436) are the three top cybercrime dens.

As many as 3,719 incidents of fraud were committed through the use of electronic devices by criminals in this category. There were 198 ATM frauds, 2,456 online banking frauds, and 667 OTP frauds during the time. Women and children faced 189 sexual harassment cases. As many as 171 incidents of threats (blackmailing) have been reported.

At present 7,991 cyber cases are pending in the city police stations. No evidence was found in case of 2,390 crime cases. Hyderabad(3,434) ranked top in cases of infidelity under Section 420. Mumbai (3,277) and Delhi (2,884) are the other two cities which are just behind Hyderabad.