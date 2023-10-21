NARCOTICS ABUSE ON THE RISE ACROSS INDIA DRUG SEIZURES DOUBLE IN LAST FIVE YEARS NCB REPORT

Hyderabad: A latest report released by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has revealed that the consumption of all types of narcotic drugs is increasing in the country with drug seizures, cases, and arrests doubling in the last five years. The report has said that along with the increase in local production of narcotics, cocaine and heroin are being heavily imported from abroad.

According to the report released by NCB, in 2018, 49,450 cases related to drug trafficking were registered across the country, and by 2022, they have reached reach 1,02,769. Besides, an additional 36,378 cases have been registered till June this year, the data revealed. At the same time, 60,156 arrests were made in 2018, double the number of 1,26,516 last year.

As per the data, as many as 45,204 people were arrested in the first six months of this year. The seizure of narcotics worth Rs 26 crore in Telangana in June and July reflects the situation in the southern state with regard to drug trafficking.

Multiple factors reasons: Drug addiction, which was once limited to Punjab and North Eastern states, has now spread to all states across the country as per the NCB data. There are many reasons for this. It is common for the youth to go abroad, especially for educational and employment opportunities. It is believed that drug use has also increased with the rise in income.

The seriousness of the situation is evidenced by the seizure of 2,525 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 25,000 crore by NCB officials in May this year in collaboration with the Indian Navy. Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials in Hyderabad have seized foreign narcotics worth over Rs 200 crore in the last two years.

Investigative agencies intensify raids: Investigation agencies across the country have been alerted by the increasing use of narcotics. As far as the Telugu states are concerned, the neighboring Andhra Pradesh is producing cannabis on a large scale. It is being exported to other states through Telangana. Production of chemical anesthetics is going on in the vicinity of Hyderabad which is also being exported to other states and other countries.