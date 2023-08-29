Nagar Kurnool (Telangana): A startling case of misconduct by a teacher, Sai Reddy, in which he has been accused of taking the biometric attendance machine to other places and conducting classes away from the school premises in Nagar Kurnool district was reported. The Deputy Education Officer (DEO) informed that the teacher has been suspended following revelations of his unauthorised use of the biometric attendance machine. This unusual behaviour came to the notice of authorities concerned when irregularities in the school's attendance records were noticed. "He misused his authority because he is the only teacher in the school", the DEO said.

"The accused, Sai Reddy, was shifted to a new institution Bhavajipally Primary School in the present academic year 2023-24 because of low student admissions at Lotloni Thanda School, the previous school where he committed the act," the DEO added.

According to the officer, complaints against Sai Reddy began to come during the academic year 2022-23. Upon conducting a thorough investigation, higher education officials found evidence proving the misuse of the biometric machine. The investigation relied on Google map images that provided evidence of Sai Reddy's movements during school hours.

District Collector Uday Kumar said, "We have ordered the suspension of the teacher on the recommendation of DEO Govindarajulu. His suspension would serve as a stern response to such unprofessional conduct."

