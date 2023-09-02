Kamareddy: In a shocking incident, two teenagers allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Kamareddy district of Telangana, police said. Police on Friday arrested the two accused while further investigation into the matter is going on. According to the details divulged by Kamareddy DSP Prakash, a student Fayaz, tricked the girl into believing that he was in love with her and would marry the girl, who was staying at home after completing her inter.

According to the police, on the fateful day around three months ago, Fayaz called the woman home and raped her. In the subsequent months, Altaf, a friend of Fayaz also sexually assaulted the girl along with the prime accused. Both of them assaulted the victim several times for almost three months, police said. According to the police, the girl had fallen ill for a few days recently which made her mother suspicious and inquired about it.

When she came to know about the matter, the family later lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. The DSP said that two youths were arrested and remanded on Friday. Pertinently, the incident came to light a day after two sisters including a minor were allegedly raped on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the brother-sister love by over 10 men in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

The accused were arrested by the police. According to the police, the incident took place in the Mandir Hasaud area of Raipur when the sisters were returning home after tying a rakhi to the men in the area.