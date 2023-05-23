MINOR GIRL DIES OF SUFFOCATION AFTER CAR DRIVER PRESSES WINDOW GLASS BUTTON IN TELANGANAS SURYAPET WEDDING TURNS INTO MOURNING

Suryapet: In a tragic incident, a wedding turned into a mourning after a minor girl died of suffocation inside a car allegedly due to the negligence of the car driver in Suryapet district of Telangana on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, officials said. It is learnt that the incident took place at around midnight in Bojjagudem village of Anantagiri mandal of Suryapet district.

According to the locals, while the wedding ceremony was going on in the village on Sunday midnight, the minor girl named Banothu Indraja, nine years old was sitting alone in the back seat of the car where the bride and groom were, putting her head out of the window and watching the dance of the Baraatis. It is said that while the child was watching the dance, the car driver pressed the door mirror button without noticing the child.

As the window moved up, the child's neck got stuck in it and she died of suffocation without the driver noticing it. After some time, people noticed the girl child stuck in the window and soon informed the driver identified as Shekhar about it. The driver soon rushed to the spot and pulled down the window of the car to take out the girl.

The girl was rushed to the nearest medical facility. However, the doctors who received her there, declared her brought dead. The tragic incident turned the wedding ceremony into a mourning in particular and the entire village in general. A pall of gloom has descended on the village with the villagers thronging the bereaved family to offer condolence and express sympathy with the family members in this hour of grief.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the accused driver Shekhar based on the complaint of the deceased's father Banothu Venkateshwarlu.