METEOROLOGICAL CENTRE OF HYDERABAD FORECASTS HEAVY RAINS ACROSS TELANGANA FOR NEXT THREE DAYS

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has disclosed that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at some places in Telangana for the next three days. Due to this, a red alert has been declared for three days in those places. An orange alert has been issued as heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur across the State today. Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said that there is a possibility of 40 to 50 km per hour gusty winds, along with thunder and lightning, for four days in Telangana.

The Meteorological Centre of Hyderabad has disclosed that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanumakonda districts on July 25. Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Janagam and Siddipet districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rains. Heavy rains are expected at some places in Jagtial, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagar Kurnool districts.

Bringing cheer to all the three riparian States of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Krishna basin projects started receiving inflows Farmers in Telangana, who were waiting for rains as the water levels in the reservoirs have been depleting, now heaved a sigh of relief as their Kharif hopes revived. Furthermore, the first major project in the basin in Telangana, Jurala, has started receiving major inflows. The average inflows during the last 24 hours were 42,000 cusecs. The project’s live storage is close to 9 TMC as against the gross storage capacity of 9.66 TMC.