MEDICAL COUNCIL SUSPENDS PRACTICE OF HYDERABAD DOC OPERATES ON WRONG LEG ONE OTHER FOR NEGLIGENCE

Hyderabad: The State Medical Council barred the practise of two private doctors - one of them operated on the wrong leg of the patient and the other did not refer his patient for higher care- for medical negligence, officials from the Council revealed. Telangana State Medical Council Chairman V Rajalingam on Thursday issued orders suspending the practise of Dr. Karan M. Patil for six months and Dr. CH. Srikanth for three months. Both the doctors were ordered to hand over their medical certificates to the State Medical Council.

According to official sources, Karan M. Patil, an orthopedist from the ECIL area of Hyderabad, had to operate the left leg of a patient, but the doctor performed surgery on the right leg. The mistake was detected after two days, after which the doctor performed a surgery on the left leg. It was only after the patient made a complaint to the District Medical Health Office that an investigation began into this matter and the doctor was found guilty of medical negligence. The State Medical Council then ordered cancellation of recognition of Dr. Karan M. Patil.

In a separate incident reported in Mancherial district, Dr. CH. Srikanth was held guilty of medical negligence after he failed to refer his patient to another hospital for advanced treatment and the patient reportedly died. Sources said that a man from the Mancherial district was admitted to the hospital with dengue and was being treated by the doctor. Family members of the deceased alleged that even though the condition of the patient deteriorated, the doctor did not refer the patient to another hospital for better treatment and the patient died.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh: Family blames medical negligence after doctors left blade in woman's hand

The victim's family informed the collector about the incident after which an inquiry was conducted and the doctor was found negligent. Based on Collectors report, the State Medical Council also conducted an inquiry on the doctor and it the latter also indicted the doctor. Both the doctors have been given an opportunity to appeal against their practise suspension within 60 days of the order.