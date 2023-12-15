MARGADARSHI CHIT FUNDS MD SAILAJA KIRON INAUGURATES NEW BRANCH IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: If the youth save in reputed organisations like Margadarshi with foresight they can fulfil their every wish, said Ch Shailaja Kiron, Managing Director, Margadarshi Chit Funds Private Limited, after inaugurating the 111th branch of Margadarshi Chit Funds Private Limited at Uppal Peerjadiguda in Hyderabad on Friday.

Shailaja Kiron made it clear that if everyone maintains financial discipline in life there is a chance to develop economically. Earlier, the MD lighted the lamp in the new office and performed pooja amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns. Eenadu MD Ch Kiron and ETV Bharat MD Ch Brihathi attended the inaugural ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Shailaja Kiron said Margadsari is committed to providing quality and reliable services to its subscribers.

She clarified that the organisation is running successfully and for another 100 years Margadarshi will continue to run successfully and engage in public service. Company Director S Venkataswamy, Vice Presidents P Rajaji, Sambamoorthy, G Balaramakrishna, Chief Manager CVM Sharma, branch manager S Thirupathi, employees, staff and agents of the company participated in this programme.

