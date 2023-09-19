Bastar: Telangana police arrested a Maoist, who is wanted by cops in six states and the mastermind of major Naxalite incidents in Chhattisgarh.

Arrested Sanjay Deepak Rao is a member of the Central Committee of the Naxal organisation and has a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head. Apart from Chhattisgarh, he was active in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Cops said they expect some vital revelations during Rao's interrogation. According to information, Sanjay Deepak Rao was ill for a long time and reached a hospital in Hyderabad to get his treatment. During that time, Telangana Police got this information through intelligence branch. The team surrounded the hospital and arrested Rao.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P said, "The arrested Naxalite Sanjay Deepak Rao had been involved in incidents in different districts of Bastar division. He was involved in major incidents in Tadmetla, Ranibodli and Jheeram Valley. A team of Bastar Police will also go to Hyderabad to interrogate the arrested Naxalite and interrogate him. Cops said Sanjay Deepak Rao was active in Bastar for a long time and he can reveal many details about the movement of Naxalites in Bastar.

"The police of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal were searching for the arrested Naxalite Sanjay Deepak Rao. Finally, the Telangana Police has arrested the dreaded Naxalite," Sundarraj P, IG of Bastar Range, said.

According to the information, arrested Naxalite Sanjay Deepak Rao is a native of Shivgandha Nagar of Thane in Maharashtra. He had completed his graduation in Electrical Engineering from Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested Naxalite was influenced by his father, who was a communist trade union leader. Since childhood, he was attracted towards extremist Left ideology. During his studies, Sanjay along with his friends also supported the separatist movement.

After joining the Naxalite organisation, he used to supply ammunition, gunpowder and weapons to the militants. His arrest came as a blow to Maoists, police said.