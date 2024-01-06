Mahabubnagar (Telangana): In an appalling incident, at least five people including three children were killed and two others injured after a speeding van rammed into an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler in Balanagar area of Mahabubnagar district on Friday evening. The mishap unfolded at a bus stop on National Highway 44.

A probe has been launched to nab the absconding driver, police said.

According to police officials, protests erupted in the area after the accident with people setting the van involved in the incident on fire. This led to heavy traffic congestion on the highway. Police rushed to the spot on information and managed to pacify the situation after hours of efforts.

Jadcharla rural police station CI Jamulappa, Mahbubnagar DSP Mahesh, and other police officials reached the spot to take cognizance of the incident.

Mahbubnagar DSP Mahesh said that the deceased have been identified as Patlawat Panni (65), Junnu (2) Mokshitha (8), Sunita (32), and Jaswant (10). The injured Maunika (17) and Bhadar Singh (25) were taken to Mahabubnagar General Hospital but were taken to Hyderabaf for advanced treatment as their condition deteriorated.

The police official said, "At around 5.50 pm on Friday, an autorickshaw was waiting near the bus stop for the passengers. As people started boarding the vehicle, a high speed van lost control and hit the autorickshaw. The van then hit a two-wheeler. The driver of the van managed to escape the from the spot."