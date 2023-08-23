Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals Secunderabad successfully performed a laparoscopic surgery on a 40-year-old individual from Mancherial who possessed both male and female reproductive organs including internal structures such as a uterus, fallopian tubes, and part of the vagina.

According to the doctors, the patient was diagnosed with Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome, an exceedingly uncommon disorder, in which the patient experiences infertility and lower abdominal discomfort. Only 300 such cases have been reported worldwide with this condition, of which just 20 cases have been documented within India.

Explaining the phenomenon, Dr YM Prashanth, a Consultant Urologist, Andrologist, Renal Transplant, and Robotic Surgeon, clarified that in such conditions, both male and female reproductive structures form, but typically only one set persists due to the influence of specific hormones. However, in exceedingly rare circumstances, gene mutations can impede hormone release, resulting in the coexistence of both male and female reproductive organs.

The doctors said the levels of testosterone, Luteinizing hormone (LH), Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), and prolactin hormones were normal in the patient but his testis were absent in the scrotum, and were located intra-abdominally.

The surgery involved a meticulous laparoscopic hysteria salpingectomy, during which the doctors carefully addressed the intricate combination of male and female reproductive structures. The patient was discharged on the third day following surgery, the doctors said.

Dr Prashanth said the patient could have avoided infertility issues if he had turned up earlier for treatment. "If the patient had sought medical intervention before the age of 18, fertility preservation might have been a possibility. Unfortunately, due to factors like illiteracy, poverty, and societal stigma, individuals with such conditions often lack access to appropriate medical care," he said.

This groundbreaking case sheds light on the importance of increasing awareness and providing comprehensive medical support for individuals facing rare and complex medical conditions. (with IANS inputs)

