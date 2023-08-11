Mancherial: In a shocking incident of caste based violence, a tribal man was allegedly tied to a stake by his neighbour after the former's bulls intruded into the latter's compound and grazed on the plants in Mancherial district of Telangana on Thursday, police said. Police have registered a case into the incident following a complaint by the victim.

The victim has been identified as Durgam Bapu, a resident of Shetpally village of Kotapalli mandal in Mancherial district of Telangana. In his complaint, Bapu said that on Thursday afternoon his bulls raided into his neighbour Ram Reddy's yard and grazed the plants inside. When Ram Reddy came to know about the bulls, he tied the bulls in the premises of his house and went to the farm, Bapu alleged.

Also read: Youth allegedly thrashed by police for complaining on CM Helpline number in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

Bapu further said that after Ram Reddy left for the farm, he went inside the compound of his house and untied the bulls and took them away with him. However, when Ram Reddy returned from the farm, he became agitated on not finding the bulls he had tied inside the compound. A quarrel ensued between the two neighbours which escalated further.

Bapu alleged that Ram Reddy tied him to a stake at his home released him after some time. Bapu later approached the police and lodged a complaint against Ram Reddy for the torture. N his complaint, Bapu said that Ram Reddy had insulted him and passed caste discriminatry remarks at him. ASI Suresh said that police have filed a case and started an investigation into the matter.