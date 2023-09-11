Hyderabad (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly beaten to death at a hotel by the staff over asking for extra curd in Hyderabad. The incident took place at the Meridian Hotel in Hyderabad's Panjagutta on Sunday night. According to official sources, the deceased has been identified as Liyaqat, a resident of Chandrayanagutta.

Sources said that an argument broke out between Liyaqat and the hotel staff after he asked for extra raita with the biryani. Thereafter, the staff thrashed the victim. Other customers at the hotel informed the police about the incident. The police team rushed to the spot and Liyaqat along with the hotel staff were taken to the police station for further inquiry.

During interrogation at the police station, Liyaqat collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. The family of the deceased alleged that following the attack, Liyaqat was taken to the police station instead of a hospital. Had he been taken to a hospital and provided necessary treatment, he would not have died, Liyaqat's family alleged.

Official sources said that the body of the deceased has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital Mortuary. A case has been registered against the involved hotel staff and further investigation into the incident is on.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Rahmat Baig reached Panjagutta Police Station and demanded justice for the deceased. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Baig said "An argument broke out between Liyaqat and the hotel staff for asking for extra curd. he was thrashed, following which he collapsed and died."

