MAN SELLING PIG FAT OIL TO ROADSIDE EATERIES ARRESTED IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Wednesday arrested a man for preparing adulterated oil from pork fat and selling it to fast food centres thereby endangering lives of the people.

According to police, twenty four year-old Ramesh Siva, a resident of RK Puram under Neredmet in Hyderabad has been illegally extracting oil from animal fat for several years. It has been learnt that Siva prepares the oil at his residence itself, police added.

Inspector Ramulu said Siva collects pig fat from pork sellers and then melts it after adding various chemicals at his home. After the oil is ready, he sells it at a low price to roadside eateries, particularly those selling fried rice and similar dishes.

After receiving information about the accused, the Malkajigiri (Special Operation Team) SOT police conducted a search operation at his residence. During which, it was revealed as to how the oil was extracted from pig fat. The Malkajigiri SOT took Siva into custody and handed him over to the Neredmet police. The police have warned of strict action against those who sell as well as buy lard oil.

Also Read: HC asks BMC to ensure no illegal slaughter of animals takes place in Mumbai housing society

Earlier, Hyderabad police had issued a warning to people who illegally extracted oil by melting animal flesh and bones without valid license after busting an oil adulteration racket that was operating for a long time in the city. Pigs are often reared illegally for their oil and this is supplied to the roadside eateries, police said adding that people usually opt for this business in order to earn easy money.