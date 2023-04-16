MAN LOSES RS 100 CR IN CRICKET BETTINGS RACHAKONDA POLICE CRACKS MYSTERY

Hyderabad Telangana A Hyderabadi man lost Rs 100 crores in cricket bettings over a period of the last 12 years The Vanasthalipuram resident in the LB Nagar area got used to cricket betting and lost all his earnings in real estate over several decades Betting which started as fun soon became an addiction leading to the loss of his lifetime earnings As he could not recover from his addiction despite the huge losses he transformed into a bookie for cricket bettings and eventually landed in the police netRachakonda Police Commissioner D S Chauhan said that even though the man lost over a hundred crore he took from his relatives and friends in cricket bettings he started doing the same once again It all surfaced when the real estate dealer narrated his story to the police about why he had been missing for twelve years and was arrested as an accused in the gang After being arrested in a cricket betting case Ashok Reddy himself told the police about this On last Friday two subbookies and a collection agent who were conducting largescale betting in the city were detained by the LB Nagar SWOT policeAlso Read Hyderabad 19yearold commits suicide after loss in cricket bettingAs part of Saturday s investigation the police were trying to find out the antecedents of the accused The officials were shocked when one of the accused who was identified as Ashok Reddy narrated his personal experiences According to police Ashok Reddy who resides in Vanasthalipuram in the city used to deal in real estate He earned a lot in a short timeAt first the man used to bet on cricket for fun Sometimes he used to bet again and again to double it as he got lakhs of rupees sometimes After that he became addicted to betting No matter how many times he lost money he did not change his behaviour Along with the money earned in the real estate business he used to take money from acquaintances and relatives and put it into bettingLike this he lost crores of rupees He told the police that he had lost about Rs 100 crores in different instances in the last 12 years The police said that he had started a company and went for an insolvency petition due to losses It has been explained that he who has been in hiding for the last few years has incarnated as a cricket bookie for making easy money in violation of the laws