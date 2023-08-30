Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Sunday for killing his wife's cousin on suspicion of the latter's having illicit affair with his wife.

The incident took place at Lakshmiguda Housing Board Colony under Mailardevpally Police Station. Pankaj kumar Paswan (26), who hails from Bihar started living at Lakshmiguda housing board colony with his wife two months ago. Pankaj's uncle, aunt and 17-year-old cousin brother, who came with them, used to live in different rooms in the same house. When Pankaj went out for work at an industry in Katedan, his wife used to meet her cousin and would drink alcohol. Unsuspecting Pankaj did not believe in anything foul until he heard from his wife's cousin, who under the influence of alcohol admitted that the boy had an extra-marital relationship with her.

Enraged at this, Pankaj planned to kill her. Pankaj took the boy to a place to collect wages. After returning home at noon, he took out the vegetable knife and hid it. He took the boy to a deserted area on the pretext of going to smoke. He pointed an apple tree and suggested him to cut the fruit. While the boy was going to cut the fruit, Paswan stabbed him from back. After ensuring the boy's death, he left the place. The matter came to light during an investigation. It was found that Pankaj had a fight with the boy a few days ago. Pankaj, who was arrested, confessed his crime.