Yellandu, Kothagudem: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly killed his sister for posting videos like on social media in Kothagudem of Telangana on Monday, officials said. The incident took place in Rajivnagar, Yellandu mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The deceased has been identified as Ajmira Sindhu (21) alias Sanghavi of Rajivnagar.

According to CI Karunakar, Sindhu was an Auxilliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) apprentice in the Telangana Health Department posted in Mahabubabad. It is learnt that Sindhu was active on social media and would often post reels on Youtube which her brother Harilal did not like and often quarreled with her on the matter.

Also read: Man kills sister-in-law and her two minor children, burns the bodies in Pune

According to CI Karunakar on Monday night too, there was a clash between Sindhu and Harilal over her social media posts. The argument turned ugly as Harilal hit Sindhu with a mortar on her head grievously injuring her, CI Karunakar said. Sindhu was immediately rushed to Khammam Hospital from where the doctors referred her to a tertiary care hospital in Warangal.

However, Sindhu died on way to the hospital. Sources said that on Tuesday morning, as the family members were hastily making arrangements for the funeral while projecting Sindhu's as a normal death, the villagers informed the police about the incident. In the subsequent police investigation, the murder came to light.

A police official said that accused Harilal is on the run after the murder and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. The CI said that they have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Besides Harilal, Ajmira Sindhu is survived by her mother.