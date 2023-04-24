MAN FRIEND MEET WATERY GRAVE IN KHAMMAM DIST OF TELANGANA

Khammam In a tragic incident two men met with a watery grave in the Khammam district of Telangana on Sunday night A man who assumed that his wife had jumped into a well after a fight also jumped into the well to save her But as he could not swim he drowned However his friend who accompanied the deceased was aware that his friend does not know how to swim Hence he too jumped into the well to save him and met a watery grave This incident happened on Sunday night at Nelakondapalli mandal of Khammam districtAccording to police Karlapudi Nagaraju and his wife Ramana live in Appalanarasimhapuram village and they used to fight over trivial issues regularly On Sunday too they fought over a petty issue Soon after Ramana after a fight with her husband threatened to die by suicide by jumping into a well and left the house Nagaraju who was worried about his wife followed her but could not find her Also read Telangana girl raped murdered by friend on her birthdayThen he thought she might have jumped into the well and he also jumped into the well though he did not know swimming Knowing that Nagaraju could not swim his friend Yandrati Joji who was by his side also jumped into the well Both of them drowned the police said Locals found their bodies floating in the well Later they went in search of Ramana who was missing and finally they found her in the field weeping Then they told her about her husband s death After learning about