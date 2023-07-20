Hyderabad: Amid skyrocketing of the prices of tomatoes across India, a man in Telangana capital Hyderabad dedicated the priced veggies to his daughter and distributed as many as four quintals of tomatoes on his daughter's birthday to make it memorable, sources said. Unusual scenes were witnessed at the birthday of the daughter of Nalla Siva Madiga, president of TMRPS Yuva Sena in Panjagutta Pratapnagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Along with the usual feast offered on such occasions, Madiga decided to do something innovative. Considerate of the rising prices of tomatoes, Madiga bought 400 kg tomatoes and distributed them among the guests. Along with guests, locals, who came to know about the development also rushed to the spot to take the priced veggies.

Pertinently, in another incident showing the craze of people for rare tomatoes these days, a couple recently offered 'Tulabharam' with tomatoes at Nukalamma temple in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. The unusual act by the couple identified as Appa Rao and Mohini of Anakapalli offered tomatoes in 'Tulabharam' to Goddess at the Nukalamma temple equal to the weight of their daughter Bhavishya as a special offering. Instead of gold or any other priced metal, over 51 kg of tomatoes were offered to the Goddess.

In Uttar Prades, a vegetable vendor in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh recently hired bouncers to protect the costly vegetable from customers. The vendor identified as Ajay Fauji was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly bringing the rising prices to the fore. The vendor is said to be local Samajwadi Party unit leader.