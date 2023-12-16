MAN BURGLES HOUSE IN HYDERABAD SITS ON ROCK IN MIDDLE OF POND AS LOCALS CHASE HIM

Hyderabad: Forget about thieves being caught red-handed stealing goods and beaten to pulp by the public. This burglar in Shivalayanagar area of Hyderabad was not even caught. He instead ran away, settled on a rock in the middle of a pond. The thief also attached conditions to him coming out of the pond-if only current Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his predecessor K Chandrashekhar Rao come to the spot along with TV channels.

Police had a tough time dealing with the thief and literally requested him to come out of the pond for further proceedings in the case. It is learnt that the theft took place at the house of one Nandu and his wife Nagalakshmi in Shivalayanagar area of Telagangana capital Hyderabad under Suraram police station limits on Friday, Dec 15.

Sources said that on Friday the couple locked the house to attend a function of an acquaintance. It is learnt that when their second daughter Saijyoti came home around 4.30 pm, the house door was open even though the gate was locked from inside. When Saijyoti went inside with suspicion, she saw that not only the items in the wardrobe were strewn around in the bedroom, but a man was sitting in it and counting the stolen money.

The girl got scared and raised a hue and cry while rushing outside. The thief escaped from the spot and was chased by the locals. The thief went down into the big pond and sat on a massive rock as locals looked helpless. For the next hours, a dramatic sequence of events unfolded as the locals requested the thief to come out of the pond but to no avail.

In the meantime, locals informed the concerned police station from which SI Venkatesh and his team reached the spot and asked the thief to come out of the pond. At 8.30 pm in the night, SI Narayana Singh also reached the spot and tried to convince the thief to come out, but he did not listen. It is learnt that the police were waiting there till 12.30 am for the thief to come out and take him into custody.

Sources said that the thief told the police that he will come only if current Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his predecessor K Chandrashekhar Rao come to the spot along with TV channels. On the other hand, the victim family was angry that the thief robbed them of their hard-earned money of Rs 20,000.

It was not immediately known whether the police were successful in arresting the thief.