MAMATA BANERJEE IS THE POOREST OF THE CHIEF MINISTERS JAGAN MOHAN REDDY IS THE RICHEST

Hyderabad (Telangana): With an asset worth only Rs 15 lakh West Bengal chief minister is the poorest of the 30 chief ministers in the country. An analysis on the basis of the affidavits submitted by the 30 chief ministers including 28 from the states and 2 from the union territories shows that Mamata Banerjee is the only chief minister who is not a crorepati.

According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 29 out of 30 incumbent chief ministers in India are crorepatis, or millionaires, with the highest total assets belonging to Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy at Rs 510 crore.

The top three Chief Ministers in terms of assets are Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy with over Rs 510 crore, Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu with over Rs 163 crore, and Odisha's Naveen Pattnaik with over Rs 63 crore.

The three Chief Ministers with the lowest declared assets are West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee with over Rs 15 lakh, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan with over Rs 1 crore, and Haryana's Manohar Lal with over Rs 1 crore, according to the ADR.

The report also highlighted the assets of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal, both of whom own assets worth over Rs 3 crore. There are 28 state Chief Ministers and two union territories, Delhi and Puducherry, that also have chief ministers. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir does not currently have a Chief Minister.

The ADR report found that out of the 30 CMs analyzed, 97% are Crorepatis, with an average asset value of Rs 33.96 crore per Chief Minister. Additionally, 43% of the Chief Ministers have declared serious criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and criminal intimidation. Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offenses with over five years of imprisonment, according to the report.