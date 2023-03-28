Hyderabad: Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra has taken pride in being part of the automobile manufacturing giant after a Mahindra vehicle was used in the trial run of the world's highest railway bridge over Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir. The test run of the bridge along the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project was conducted on Sunday by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Journalist Rajendra B Aklekar, who is the biographer of Railway and Metro Man Dr E Sreedharan said in a tweet on Monday that it was a Mahindra Bolero converted into a rail vehicle that was used in the trial run by the Railway Minister. “So it was a Mahindra Bolero converted into a rail vehicle that was one of the first vehicles to run on the world's tallest railway arch bridge at Chenab, J&K, leading the inspection trolleys of Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The bridge at 359 m is taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris,” Aklekar wrote. He also put a video showing a white coloured Mahindra Bolero vehicle running along the railway track on the Chenab bridge. Aklekar tagged Anand Mahindra in the tweet besides Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Railway Ministry. Reacting to the tweet on Tuesday morning, Mahindra wrote in a tweet, “You gave me a great start to the day with your post, Rajendra B Aklekar.

I will treasure these images. They sum up why the founders of Mahindra Group decided to build off-road vehicles in independent India. They were meant to go where no paths existed and clear the way for others to follow”. Pertinently the bridge over the river Chenab between between Bakkal and Kauri is an important part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project, which is set to connect Kashmir with the national rail network.

The USBRL is likely to be thrown open by Jan. 2024.