Hyderabad: In an incident which seems straight out of a Bollywood flick of love and dhokha, a married woman lured another woman into marrying her husband, who has fallen in 'love' with the second one.

Incidentally, the woman married him just a few days before the second marriage took place. Sub Inspector of Banjara Hills Police Station, Ravinder said a 20-year-old woman from Singadi Kunta Basti in Hayderabad's Banjara Hills, who works as a home tutor, met Gandhi at a dance academy in Yusufguda in 2020. They fell in love and their parents consented to their relationship. Gandhi, however, allegedly continued cheating the woman with whom he was in a living-in relationship.

The young woman suspected that Gandhi was having an affair with another young woman named Roja. She told this to her family elders, who bickered over the matter and ultimately landed at the police station. As Roja and Gandhi made all believe that they were good friends, a compromise was reached between the two sides. Gandhi and that woman decided to get married on May 14.

In the presence of elders, Roja took all the responsibilities and got the woman married to Gandhi. Just when the dust appeared to have settled, all hell broke loose. Gandhi started coming home late in the night and started beating his wife when she questioned him. She came to know that Gandhi and Roja got married a few days before their wedding. The hapless second wife lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police on Tuesday night. Cops registered a case against Gandhi and Roja. An investigation is on.