Husnabad: In the movie Evade Subramaniam, the hero goes to Doodkashi in the Himalayas by looking at the Google map on his mobile. The reel portrayal of real life happenings are no secrets. The Google map often comes to the rescue of drivers and commuters.

The use of Google map, however, backfired for a lorry driver in Telangana. A lorry from Tamil Nadu was coming to Husnabad via Cheryala on Tuesday night. Driver Shiva and cleaner Mondaiah were at a loss to understand the route.

They took the help of Google map on the phone while tracking the Gauravelli reservoir in Siddipet district. In this case, Google 'misled' and put them in danger. The lorry got stuck in the water of the Gauravelli project constructed at Gudatipalli in Akkannapet Mandal. The incident took place at 2 am in the morning.

Google showed Driver Shiva and cleaner Mondaiah that there was a straight road soon after they crossed the Nandaram stage. They drove the lorry in the dark. The duo thought that incessant rain caused water to remain stagnant but as they drove forward, the depth increased.

At some point, they found water gushing up to the cabin of the lorry. The lorry came to a standstill at last. Both of them realised that something went wrong, got down and slowly came to the nearby Ramavaram.

They informed villagers about their plight. The ropes were tied to the lorry and it was pulled back with great difficulty. Road stoppers were arranged at the Nandaram stage and the vehicles were diverted from there through the bypass road.