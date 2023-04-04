Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Municipal Administration KTR has accused that there are many people like 'Munnabhai MBBS' types in Bharatiya Janata Party. Two BJP MPs from Telangana have been accused of having fake certificates. Minister KTR tweeted to this effect. Minister KTR, who is always active on social media, opened the debate on fake certificates with another tweet.

KTR accused on Twitter that there are many people like 'Munnabhai MBBS' in Bharatiya Janata Party. Two BJP MPs from Telangana were criticised for having fake certificates. It is alleged that both of them have fake certificates from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu universities. "If telling lies in the affidavit and being elected as an MP is not a crime. Should the Speaker of the Lok Sabha not ascertain and disqualify them if found guilty," KTR tweeted.

Also read: Minister KTR sends legal notice to BJP State President Bandi Sanjay

It seems the BRS leader and minister KTR, too, joined the anti-Modi bandwagon over fake degree certificates after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, BJP, too, targetting the Delhi Chief Minister and put up a poster outside his Delhi office against Kejriwal. It seems there is no end to the allegations and counter-allegations being levelled by the two party leaders against each other.

Currently, there is a big debate going on across the country about fake certificates. The controversy escalated further when the Gujarat High Court fined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Rs 25,000 on March 31 for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show his degree and PG certificates. The Gujarat High Court set aside the Central Information Commission's order seven years ago to provide necessary information to Kejriwal about Modi's degree. The fine imposed on Kejriwal must be paid to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority within four weeks.