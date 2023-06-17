Hyderabad (Telangana): Few girl students who appeared for the Urdu medium degree examination on Saturday at KV Ranga Reddy College in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad were allegedly asked to remove their burqa before taking the examination. Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali condemned the incident and assured that the necessary action will be taken against the perpetrators. However, he cautioned women from wearing short dresses.

"Some Headmaster or Principal might be doing this but our policy is totally secular. People can wear whatever they want," Mahmood Ali said. "Nowhere it is written that a burqa can't be worn. We will take action," he added. "If you wear European dress, it will not be correct. We should wear good clothes, especially women," he said.

He added, "For women, if they are in less clothing it might be a problem. People will be at peace if they wear more clothes." "College authorities forced us to remove our burqa before entering the examination center. They asked us to wear the burqa outside," one of the women students who came for the examination said.

Few girl students who appeared for the examination at KV Ranga Reddy College alleged that the college management stopped them from appearing in the burqa. The college staff at the examination centre asked them to remove the burqa, they claimed. The girl students further alleged that in this confusion, they were prevented from appearing in the examination for about half an hour.

While, some girl students took off their burqa and went to the examination centre. Following this incident, the parents of the girl students complained to Home Minister Mahmood Ali about this issue. (ANI)