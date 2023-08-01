Hyderabad: Syed Safiullah, a resident of Nampally in Hyderabad, died in the firing that took place on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. The incident took place while he was coming from Ajmer to Hyderabad via Mumbai with his three children and his wife. The police said that the victim is a native of Bidar in Karnataka.

The police said that the body will be shifted to his hometown Bidar. Syed was found to be working in a mobile shop in Gujarat. The incident took place on Monday after 5 am when an RFF constable opened fire at his superior officer with an AK-47 gun on the train. The officer and three other passengers died in the incident. Later, the accused was taken into custody by the authorities, and the weapon was seized from him.

An RFF constable shot his superior with an AK-47 gun on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra around 5 am. The passengers panicked. The officer who died in the firing has been identified as Tika Ram Meena from Rajasthan. Later, the constable shot and killed passengers in B5 and S6 bogies and also in the pantry car. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Qadarbhai Mohammad Hussain Bhanpurwala (48), Asghar Abbas Shaikh (48) and Sadar Mohammad Hussain.

MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on the firing incident: "Passengers pulled train chain after firing. Then the accused jumped from the train and escaped and was caught by the Government Railway Police and RFF personnel. The weapon was seized from the accused. The authorities identified the accused as Chetan Singh (34) and took him to the local police station. MIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the incident in this train was a terrorist attack," he said. To this extent, he responded to the incident and tweeted. He commented that BJP supporters are inciting continuous hate speeches and attacks against Muslims in the country.