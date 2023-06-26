Hyderabad: Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has inaugurated a skywalk in Uppal, which is expected to ease the traffic congestion at the junction here, on Monday. The skywalk is part of decongestion efforts of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HDMA).

The skywalk is 660 meters long and the circular pathway foot over bridge also has connectivity to the Uppal Metro Station besides the road junctions. Built at a cost of Rs. 25 crores, it provides access to roads leading to Secunderabad, LB Nagar, and Ramanthapur. People from all these roads will have access to the metro station without having to use the pedestrian cross on the surface.

As for the accessibility, the facility has escalators and lifts to reach the skywalk. It will beneficial for the elderly, women, children, differently-abled, and pregnant women who cannot climb the steps. "The traffic in Uppal junction will be reduced with the help of the new footbridge," the HMDA officials said.

The width of the skywalk varies between 3 to 4 meters as it traverses around the junction. Ramanthapur, Nagole, GHMC Theme park, Warangal Bus Stops, Uppal Police Station, Tehsildar Office, and Uppal Substation are among the points the skywalk will provide direct access.

After monitoring the utility of this skywalk, the HMDA authorities will recommend the government on extending such facilities to the other parts of the City. As for the roofing, the skywalk has 40 per cent coverage of roof. The rest is left open to make it look aesthetic.

At present, the number of footfalls at this crucial metro station is estimated to be around 20-30 thousand per day. The skywalk is expected to boost the metro usage as it has access to all roads leading to from this junction.