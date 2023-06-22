KNOW THE PAPIER MACHE BOX CARRYING PM MODIS GREEN DIAMOND GIFT TO US FIRST LADY

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four day visit to the US, was on Thursday received by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House for a state dinner. Sources said that PM Modi gifted a handcrafted sandalwood box to President Joe Biden, and a 7.5 carat lab-grown and eco-friendly green diamond to the First Lady Jill Biden.

The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making, sources from the Prime Minister's office said. The green diamond symbolises India’s 75 years of freedom and sustainable International relations.

PM Modi also gifted a copy of the first edition print of the book 'The Ten Principal Upanishads' to President Joe Biden. In return, the US President and First Lady gifted a handmade, antique American book galley from the Bidens. Sources said that the first couple also gifted PM Modi a vintage American camera, a hardcover book of American wildlife photography and a signed, first edition copy of 'Collected Poems of Robert Frost.

Papier mache box: The official gifts apart, the green diamond gifted by PM Modi to First Lady Jill Biden was placed in a special papier mache box crafted in Kashmir.

What is papier mache: The term has been derived from a French word which literally means chewed paper. In papier mache technique, the skilled artisans first convert discarded paper into a pulp, which is then moulded into different articles like vases, bowls and boxes. The articles are then embellished with exquisite designs.

While the art of papier mache exists globally, it is part of Kashmir's rich cultural heritage.

History: According to historians, papier mache was brought to Kashmir in the 14th by the Persian Sufi saint Mir Sayyid Ali Hamdani, popular as Shahi-Hamdan in Kashmir. Hamdani traveled to Kashmir along with hundreds of his followers, many of whom were skilled craftsmen. Besides papier machie, the Sufi saint is also credited to have introduced various other forms of art like woodcarving, carpet weaving etc.

Dying art of papier mache: Once being at its pinnacle, the art of papier mache has witnessed a decline in the valley over the years. However, a few contemporary artisans have risen to the occasion to embrace the art as a profession in order to preserve it for future generations.