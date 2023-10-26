New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) are set to hold seat-sharing talks for next month's Assembly elections in Telangana. Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested BJP State President Kishan Reddy and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan to work together in Telangana in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kishan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan met Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday evening. During the 40-minute-long meeting, the two leaders had a discussion on the electoral alliance. According to sources, Amit Shah suggested the leaders come to a decision on seat sharing before his visit to Hyderabad on Friday.

Sources said that the Jana Sena leader has been asking for 33 seats in the combined districts of Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda and Medak. Meanwhile, Amit Shah and Pawan Kalyan also had a conversation about Andhra Pradesh politics in the meeting. When Pawan Kalyan explained to the Home Minister about the difficult situation in the state, Shah said that he would support Andhra Pradesh in all ways and would surely cooperate in the development of the state.