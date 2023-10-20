KHICHDI EXPRESS MUMBAI WOMAN SETS UP FOOD BUSINESS WORTH RS 50 CRORE

Hyderabad: Kichidi may be a simple dish for many, but for young Abha Singhal, it's a memory and a friend that transformed into a multi-million business. Her journey from experimenting with Kichidi to building a multi-million dollar business is nothing short of astonishing. Born and raised in Mumbai, Abha had to face a major adversity in her parents' separation when she was just twelve years old.

She spent her childhood in hostels and boarding schools, alongside financial hardships. However, her determination led her to excel in her studies, earning her scholarships along the way. Abha's journey took an unexpected turn during her MBA in London when she had to take on a part-time job to cover her expenses.

To save money, she started cooking for herself and found solace in 'Kichidi', which reminded her of the flavors of home. She began experimenting with the dish to add variety to her meals and quickly became a Kichidi maestro.

A New Beginning: Upon returning home from abroad with an MBA degree, Abha had to face a new challenge- the pressure to get married-from her family. But she did not lose heart and had different plans. Abha wanted to chart her own career path. After much persuasion, Abha left her home with just clothes and Rs 5,000 in hand reminiscent of typical Bollywood film.

Renting a room with a friend, she began the job hunt and, within days, secured a marketing role in a company. Her newfound financial stability allowed her to consider other opportunities.

A Chance Encounter: One day, while contemplating her future, Abha crossed paths with an advertising director. Although she had no previous experience in modeling, she decided to give it a try and earned a substantial amount, twice her salary, for a single day's work. This newfound avenue led her to model for both national and international companies, including names like Cadbury and Samsung.

The Leap into Entrepreneurship: While enjoying income and recognition, Abha found herself yearning for something more. During a conversation over lunch, her husband pointed out, "There is no competition for your recipe." This simple statement sparked an idea: what if she turned her passion for Kichidi into a business? Kichidi, a dish that comforted her during lonely times, seemed like the perfect choice.

After conducting thorough research and gaining the confidence that she could make it work, Abha started "Kichidi Express" in Hyderabad in 2019 with an initial investment of Rs 3 lakhs. She began the business with a partner and, in just four years, it had grown into a Rs 50 crore enterprise.

Abha faced her share of challenges, and there were days when funds were scarce. However, her determination and the belief in her product, made with fenugreek, greens, and vegetables for its health benefits, kept her going. The business initially attracted orders from hospitals and patients, but it soon gained recognition for its delicious, comforting qualities.

With enthusiasm and persistence, Abha expanded her offerings, increasing her revenue and opening additional branches. Today, she has eight branches in Hyderabad and Mumbai, with plans for further expansion across the country. Abha's Kichidi Express now offers over 20 types of Kichidi and has introduced its varieties to international markets.

Abha said that the rent in Hyderabad is less compared to Mumbai. “Many people told me that only patients prefer khichidi, not regular food lovers. I have never been the type to doubt 'If I can't do it..if not this then what else'. So, I dared to have an agreement with online food delivery companies. At first, orders came from hospitals and sick people.

However, it is a compliment that it is comfortable for the mouth and stomach,” she said. In a message to aspiring entrepreneurs, Abha advises, "Don't prepare a 'Plan B' before starting anything. Doing so is like admitting failure. What do you like? Try to see if you can do it. We can achieve anything only if we are patient despite the challenges."