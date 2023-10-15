KEY TO HAPPINESS IS THE ESSENCE OF LIFE

Hyderabad: We don't have to teach a butterfly to fly or fish to swim or cuckoos to sing. Animals that live in harmony with nature do not have to go through the difficulty of learning. However, man must actively participate in the learning process.

Even the smallest skill teaches us a lot. There are various abilities, such as drawing, making beautiful things, and singing. Every human being should keep himself busy by learning something new with the same skill, devotion, and focus as a potter. We must discover happiness along this process.

True happiness can be found in making others happy. The ultimate satisfaction comes from forgetting oneself and always thinking about the pains and problems of others. Man cannot interact with his fellow beings in a pleasant way if he does not know how to live happily. Only when he feels happy can he be closer to nature. He can only spark the fires of fulfilment within his heart by being happy. The person who has discovered the key to happiness laughs and makes others laugh. He who misunderstands happiness succumbs to melancholy and complicates his very existence.

To nurture a healthy relationship with this vast universe, one must turn to joy as the ultimate objective and happiness as the goal. They should seize the delight and disseminate it throughout their bodies, brains, and souls. Only then will they be given the ultimate invitation to live their lives with contentment. The doors of bliss are always open. But we continue to bang on the closed doors of despair.

Happiness is our birth right. To live happily, one must understand the secret behind it. We must not become bogged down by the knowledge of depressing information. Only when the moss is swept aside, can there be sparkling clean water. The sun does not rise immediately in the dawn. As time passes, the sky turns pink and the lights begin to appear in the east.

A man who is unable to find happiness squanders his life away. He becomes a destination for unhappiness and melancholy. According to the Upanishads, all living creatures are born in joy, live in joy and die in delight. We all possess the ability to be happy. We have happiness within us. This is referred to as "Satchidananda" in Vedanta. It indicates that truth manifests itself as awareness, in the form of happiness.