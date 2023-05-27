'Worse than Emergency': KCR after meeting Kejriwal on Delhi ordinance row

Hyderabad (Telangana): Amid the row over the Centre's ordinance on control of administrative services in the national capital, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately withdraws the ordinance issued by the Centre on control of services in Delhi, as his counterparts from Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, met him over the issue here.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor sought the support of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) against the Centre's ordinance which the party claims circumvent the Supreme Court order. Kejriwal was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Mann and AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha. "We will stand by Kejriwal. We will use all our strength in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to defeat the ordinance," K Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters here.

KCR further said, "The Modi government today has insulted the people of the state of Delhi. I can say without an iota of doubt, it is an insult to Delhi state people. It is a public mandate. The government has not been nominated by anybody. The government has been mandated by the people of Delhi state."

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the ordinance. "It is worse than the Emergency. You are not allowing a people's elected popular government to function. You are not able to honour the Supreme Court's judgement. Not honouring a Supreme Court large bench judgement means your journey is towards Emergency. People will refute and will teach a lesson as they did in Karnataka," the Telangana Chief Minister said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said K Chandrashekar Rao and his party were with the people of Delhi to give them justice. "This is not a matter only concerning Delhi, but it is a matter of saving democracy. The Ordinance which has been brought is against democracy and Constitution. I, on behalf of people of Delhi, thank K Chandrashekar Rao for the support" Kejriwal said.

"As rightly said by K Chandrashekar Rao, this ordinance is an insult of people of Delhi. If all the non BJP parties unite, we can defeat this Bill in the Rajya Sabha. This will be a semi-final before the 2024 elections," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

The Delhi Chief Minister on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance.Earlier, Kejriwal had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

He also informed that he would not be able to attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be held on Saturday in the national capital. This comes after the Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'. The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

