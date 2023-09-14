Nizamabad (Telangana): Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao popularly known as (KCR), responded to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice, which was served on her yet again in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case. Speaking to the media in Nizamabad of Telangana on Thursday, she said that there is no need to pay heed to the Enforcement Directorate notices and termed them as politically motivated.

"The notice should not be taken seriously and the notice was given to the party's legal team. We will proceed as per the advice of the legal team. This has been going on for a year. It is being continued like a TV serial. Keeping in view of the ensuing Assembly polls an episode is being released again. Do not take the notice seriously. It is not known how long this investigation will last. In the past, the 2G trial also took a long time. Even the people of Telangana do not take it seriously,” asserted Kavitha.

The Enforcement Directorate issued notice to MLC Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case. It has been stated in the notice that she should appear before the investigation team on Friday. It may be recalled that Dinesh Arora, Arun Ramachandran Pillai, Saratchandra Reddy, Magunta Srinivasa Reddy, Magunta Raghava and other accused have already become approvers in the case. It may be noted that the ED issued notices yet again after investigating Kavitha in Delhi on March 16, 20 and 21.