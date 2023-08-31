New Delhi: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul in Delhi today amid the ongoing buzz that her party would merge with the Congress. The meeting assumes significance as it comes ahead of the upcoming elections in Telangana.

After meeting the leaders, Sharmila said she discussed issues related to Telangana with them. "I met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Constructive discussions were held. I will keep working towards the welfare of the people of the state. The countdown has started for Telangana chief minister KCR," Sharmila said.

Neither Congress nor Sharmila said anything about the merger though several state party leaders said they were sure that the YSRTP is keen on joining them. Sources said that the discussions were held on the pros and cons of the merger and it has almost been finalised. It is likely that the merger would be announced by Sharmila after returning to Hyderabad.

Earlier this month, Sharmila held a meeting with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. The YSRTP chief is working hard to strengthen her party base. She has also welcomed the Left and Opposition parties to work together with her to dethrone KCR.

Sharmila's visit to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul came on a day when 26 Opposition leaders are in Mumbai for a meeting to prepare a roadmap against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. The Opposition-bloc INDIA is holding a meeting on August 31 and September 1.

Also Read: Viveka murder case: YS Sharmila hints at 'political motive' as per CBI report

The meeting is being organised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).